Guwahati: Ghana National Arrested For Violating Visa Norms

GUWAHATI: A citizen from Ghana was apprehended by the Dispur Police in Guwahati On February 10.
The arrest was made as the foreign national had allegedly overstayed a visa for over five years.
According to reports, the Ghanaian national arrived in Guwahati years ago and continued to reside in the country despite the expiration of his visa, which lapsed back in 2018.
The accused foreigner's prolonged stay in India came to light when it caught the attention of the authorities, following which a thorough investigation into the matter was launched.
As per reports, the foreign national had stayed beyond the permissible duration of their visa, prompting the cops to take legal action against the individual.
The accused foreigner has been identified as a citizen of the African nation of Ghana.
Meanwhile, the arrest comes in the wake of recent efforts undertaken by law enforcement authorities to crack down on individuals exceeding the limit of their visas, ensuring compliance with immigration regulations.
If looked at from a broader context, visa violations have been a prevalent issue, compelling the immigration authorities to step up vigilance and scrutiny.
Earlier this month, Sonitpur police, while acting on a tip-off, apprehended John Matthew Boone and Michael James Flinchum at Baptist Christian Hospital at Mission Chariali, Tezpur in Sonitpur district.
Police sources said that they entered India on e-tourist visas and had been residing in Tezpur for the past few days. It had been reported that they were engaged in religious preaching at the campus of the Baptist Christian Hospital at Mission Chariali in Tezpur from last month.
In response, the Kacharigaon police outpost filed a GD No- 03/2024 dated February 2 and imposed a penalty of US $500, (INR 41,486 in Indian currency on each of them.
Talking to The Sentinel, Additional SP (Headquarter) Madhurima Das said, “As per the tourist visa norms, a person touring a foreign land cannot attend any religious preaching or conversation programme or promote any religious ideology. They were allowed to go after they had paid the penalty amount.”