Guwahati: Ghana National Arrested For Violating Visa Norms

GUWAHATI: A citizen from Ghana was apprehended by the Dispur Police in Guwahati On February 10.

The arrest was made as the foreign national had allegedly overstayed a visa for over five years.

According to reports, the Ghanaian national arrived in Guwahati years ago and continued to reside in the country despite the expiration of his visa, which lapsed back in 2018.

The accused foreigner's prolonged stay in India came to light when it caught the attention of the authorities, following which a thorough investigation into the matter was launched.