Guwahati: GMC Commissioner interacts with sanitation workers, reviews civic issues

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With a people-centric outreach, Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), visited Dr B. R. Ambedkar Park at Fatasil Ambari Colony to interact with the “Frontier Soldiers of Clean Guwahati,” the city’s sanitation workforce. He was accompanied by Dr Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, Additional Commissioner, GMC.

During the visit, the Commissioner lauded the relentless dedication of sanitation workers, acknowledging their day-and-night efforts in maintaining cleanliness and ensuring a healthier environment for the city. He expressed gratitude for their unwavering service, which plays a crucial role in keeping Guwahati clean. As part of the visit, Phookan also paid obeisance at the Sai Baba Temple and interacted with local residents of the area.

He listened to various civic issues raised by the residents and assured them of timely and effective action. Reiterating GMC’s commitment to responsive governance, the Commissioner stated that necessary steps would be taken to address local concerns at the earliest.

