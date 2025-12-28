Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on unlicensed business in Lokhra

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a strict enforcement drive to uphold municipal regulations, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1,00,000 on a business establishment in the Lokhra area under Ward No. 23 for operating without a valid trade licence.

According to GMC officials, the action was taken as part of the civic body’s ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with mandatory licensing norms and to curb unauthorized commercial activities within the city limits. Operating a business without a valid trade licence is a clear violation of municipal laws and poses challenges to effective regulation, public safety and fair competition.

The civic authority stated that the penalty reflects GMC’s zero-tolerance policy towards violations of civic rules and its commitment to maintaining an orderly, lawful and transparent business environment in Guwahati. Officials further warned that similar actions will continue across various wards to ensure strict adherence to municipal norms.

GMC has urged all business establishments, including shops, commercial units and service providers, to obtain and regularly renew their mandatory trade licences to avoid penalties and legal action. The corporation also appealed to business owners to cooperate with civic authorities and contribute to the planned and regulated growth of the city.

The enforcement drive is expected to continue in the coming days as part of GMC’s broader initiative to strengthen civic governance and compliance.

Also Read: Guwahati Municipal Corporation to Initiate Strict Action against Violators