Guwahati: GMC Commissioner promises solutions for city problems

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chinmoy Prakash Phookan, ACS, officially took charge as the new Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), stepping into the role with a strong commitment to addressing the city's longstanding civic challenges.

Soon after assuming office, Phookan assured the people of Guwahati that all major issues under the GMC's jurisdiction would be handled with top priority. He appealed for the continued support and blessings of the public, emphasizing that participatory governance and open communication would remain central to his tenure. Reaffirming his accessibility, he stated that he is always available to citizens and remains committed to transparent, responsive administration.

A resident of Guwahati himself-hailing from Rukminigaon-Phookan said he understands the city's problems not just as an administrator but also as a local. He highlighted recurring issues such as waterlogging and urban congestion, expressing a strong resolve to work towards long-term and effective solutions. Phookan also stressed the importance of coordinated governance, noting that he would work closely with the Mayor and Members of the Council, taking their suggestions and guidance to ensure efficient delivery of civic services.

With his experience and familiarity with ground realities, citizens hoped that the new Commissioner's tenure would bring renewed momentum to Guwahati's urban development and problem-solving efforts.

