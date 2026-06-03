Guwahati: GMC conducts anti-encroachment drive in Basistha to ease traffic congestion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a continued effort to improve urban mobility and reclaim public spaces, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out a major anti-encroachment drive in the Basistha area.

The operation targeted unauthorised structures and obstructions occupying roadsides, footpaths and other public spaces, which have long contributed to traffic bottlenecks and inconvenience for pedestrians. Civic officials said the drive aimed to ensure smoother vehicular movement and enhance public safety in one of the city’s busy localities.

Despite the usual commotion accompanying such enforcement measures, GMC teams proceeded with the clearance operation, removing encroachments that hindered accessibility and disrupted the free movement of commuters.

Officials stated that the initiative forms part of the corporation’s broader strategy to reduce traffic congestion, improve civic infrastructure and promote the orderly use of public spaces across the city. The administration emphasised that maintaining clear roads and pedestrian pathways is essential for building a more efficient and resilient urban environment.

“The focus remains on ensuring safer and more accessible public spaces while addressing issues that contribute to congestion and urban disorder,” officials said.

The GMC reiterated its commitment to creating an urban-resilient Guwahati and indicated that similar drives will continue in different parts of the city to safeguard public land and improve the overall quality of urban life.

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