Guwahati: GMC conducts inspection to strengthen waste management

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a bid to further streamline solid waste management in the city, senior officials of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out an inspection of the Refuse Transfer Station–cum–Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Old Jail Road, Fancy Bazar.

Bonita Chetia, Executive Officer of Division 4, accompanied by Hemanta Kalita, Executive Engineer, and other GMC officials, reviewed the functioning of the facility, with emphasis on waste handling mechanisms, segregation processes and overall operational efficiency. The inspection aimed to ensure that waste is processed in a systematic and environmentally responsible manner.

Officials also discussed measures to improve day-to-day operations to maintain cleanliness in the surrounding areas, which experience heavy commercial activity. The GMC stated that such regular field-level monitoring forms a key part of its strategy to strengthen urban sanitation services.

Reaffirming its commitment to sustainable urban development, the civic body said it would continue on-ground inspections and corrective actions to achieve the goal of a cleaner and greener Guwahati.

