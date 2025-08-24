Guwahati: Community-driven waste management push at Bhetapara

GMC, SWMS and CEE promote segregation and composting

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: Taking forward its vision of a cleaner and more sustainable city, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC), in collaboration with Shrishti Waste Management Services (SWMS) and the Centre for Environment Education (CEE), organized an awareness programme on Segregation at Source and Home Composting at Bhetapara Durga Mandir under the flagship initiative “Sikun Guwahati, Mur Guwahati”.

The programme sought to sensitise residents on the significance of managing household waste at its source by segregating it into dry, wet, and hazardous categories, while also promoting simple home composting practices to reduce the burden on landfills and enhance urban hygiene.

The awareness drive was attended by GMC Executive Officer Dipankar Das, Ward No. 43 Councillor Anjana Bora, and 42 local residents. Practical demonstrations were conducted on waste segregation techniques and composting methods, with experts highlighting their long-term environmental and health benefits.

Addressing the gathering, Dipankar Das underlined that effective waste management begins at the household level and stressed the indispensable role of community participation. Councillor Anjana Bora also urged citizens to embrace responsible waste practices as a shared civic duty for the city’s well-being.

With Guwahati striving to become garbage-free and pollution-free, initiatives such as these are expected to cr

