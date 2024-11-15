Guwahati: GMC cracks down on banned plastics, seizes 77 bags in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: To make Guwahati a banned plastic-free city, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation conducted an operation, resulting in the seizure of 77 bags of banned plastics from Nilakantha Transport, a transport agency located at Nalapara. The recovered plastics were single-use items, which are prohibited under the city’s anti-plastic drive. Charges have been filed against the owner, Pankaj Das, for violating the ban on single-use plastics.

The GMC urges all the citizens to join hands with them in their efforts to eradicate single-use plastics and promote a cleaner, more sustainable environment in Guwahati.

Also Read: Guwahati: GMC revamps waste management system with authorized NGOs