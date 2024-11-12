Guwahati: GMC revamps waste management system with authorized NGOs

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has released a list of authorized NGOs for primary solid collection and management. This initiative aims to streamline garbage collection processes and ensure effective waste disposal across Guwahati.

Residents are encouraged to directly engage with the assigned NGOs for their respective wards, promoting efficient garbage collection services. By partnering with officially registered agencies, GMC seeks to encourage proper disposal practices, enhance cleanliness, and promote sustainable waste management.

The list of NGOs, along with ward-specific details and contact information, has been made available on GMC’s official X handle. The corporation emphasized the importance of collaborating with these authorized waste collectors, reiterating:

“Know your garbage collectors! Sharing the list of NGOs enrolled with GMC as primary solid waste collection/management agencies. GMC requests all citizens to contact their respective agencies for garbage collection and to always hand over garbage to authorized solid waste management agencies only.”

