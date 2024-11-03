Guwahati: GMC Cracks Down On Norm Violation, Seals Restaurant In Zoo Road

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown against violations of food safety standards, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has sealed another restaurant in Guwahati during a surprise raid on Saturday night.

As per reports, the restaurant named Grilled Panda, located on Zoo Road was shut down by the GMC officials for operating without the necessary licenses and clearances and health violations.

It was found to have been preparing food in unhygienic conditions outside its kitchen.

The GMC discovered that Grilled Panda was running with only a basic license, which falls short of regulatory requirements for restaurants of its scale.