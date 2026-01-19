Guwahati: GMC eyes greener makeover for city flyovers to tackle pollution

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has drawn up plans to give the city’s flyovers a greener makeover by converting them into green corridors, a move aimed at boosting urban greenery while addressing concerns over air pollution and dust.

Officials said the civic body is currently working on a detailed project report (DPR) for the initiative and is closely monitoring the execution process ahead of issuing fresh bids. The project is expected to improve not only the city’s environmental health but also its overall appearance.

Sources in the GMC said several major flyovers, including those at Ganeshguri, Ulubari and Super Market, are largely utilitarian structures at present. The proposed initiative seeks to integrate greenery into these flyovers, transforming them into visually appealing and environmentally beneficial spaces.

As part of the plan, the corporation is considering a range of measures such as vertical gardens on flyover pillars, creepers along the sides supported by mesh wiring, and the placement of plant tubs on dividers and parking areas beneath the structures. Officials noted that these interventions could help absorb pollutants, reduce dust, and enhance the visual appeal of busy urban corridors.

Emphasizing sustainability, a GMC official said the focus would go beyond plantation alone, with proper upkeep and maintenance being a key component of the project. Experts with relevant technical and horticultural expertise are likely to be engaged to ensure long-term success.

Although around 20 locations were initially identified for the green corridor plan, officials said the final selection would be made after the DPR is completed, following which the project would be opened for fresh bids.

The initiative forms part of the GMC’s broader efforts to make Guwahati cleaner, greener and more liveable in the face of rapid urbanization and increasing vehicular traffic.

