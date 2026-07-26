Guwahati: GMC fines resident Rs 10,000 for storing construction materials on road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 10,000 on a Rupnagar resident for illegally storing construction materials on a public road, obstructing the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The civic body fined Dr S. M. Bhagawaty after sand, bricks and stone aggregates meant for construction were found stacked along the roadside in front of the residence. According to the GMC, the materials encroached on public space and hampered the free movement of traffic and pedestrians.

Photographs released by the GMC showed piles of construction materials occupying a section of the road. The corporation also shared a penalty receipt confirming the Rs 10,000 fine for the unauthorised storage of construction materials on a public road.

The action comes amid growing concern over the widespread practice of residents and builders using public roads as temporary storage spaces during construction activities. Across several localities in Guwahati, heaps of sand, bricks, stone chips and other building materials are frequently seen occupying roadsides, reducing the effective carriageway.

Such encroachments not only narrow roads and disrupt traffic flow but also inconvenience pedestrians and increase the risk of accidents, particularly in densely populated residential areas. They may also obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles during emergencies.

The latest enforcement action forms part of the GMC’s ongoing drive to keep public roads free from encroachments and ensure safer and smoother movement for commuters across the city. The civic body has urged residents and builders to refrain from using public roads to store construction materials and to comply with municipal regulations.

Also Read: GMC Fines Business Rs 1,000 for Dumping Garbage on Guwahati Road