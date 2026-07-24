Guwahati: GMC fines violator Rs 10,000 for illegal poster pasting on Ulubari footbridge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on a person for illegally pasting posters on the Ulubari Footbridge at Lachit Nagar during an enforcement drive.

The action was carried out by the Assistant Sanitary Inspector (ASI) and the Supervisor of Division IV at Byelane No. 8, Lachit Nagar, as part of the civic body’s ongoing campaign against the defacement of public property.

The GMC said illegal poster pasting and other forms of defacement not only mar the city’s appearance but also violate civic regulations.

Following the drive, the civic body urged citizens, organisations and commercial establishments to refrain from pasting posters or banners on footbridges, public infrastructure and other public properties. The GMC also appealed for public cooperation in maintaining cleanliness and preserving the city’s aesthetic appeal, while warning that similar enforcement action would continue against violators.

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