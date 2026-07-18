GMC Seizes 297 Bags of Banned Single-Use Plastics in Guwahati Enforcement Drive

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) carried out a major enforcement drive against banned single-use plastics (SUP) on Thursday night, seizing a total of 297 bags from two locations in the city as part of its ongoing campaign to curb plastic pollution.

According to an official statement issued by the GMC, officials confiscated 209 bags of banned single-use plastic from KRC Road in Kumarpara, while they seized another 88 bags from Jalukbari during the operation.

The enforcement drive was carried out by GMC officials with the support of sanitation staff, who collected and transported the seized plastic materials in vehicles loaded with large sacks of the confiscated items.

The civic body urged businesses and residents to adopt environmentally sustainable alternatives.

“We urge all businesses and citizens to switch to sustainable alternatives and join us in building a cleaner, greener Guwahati,” the GMC said in its statement, adding, “Together, let’s make Guwahati plastic-free.”

The civic body said the drive forms part of its sustained efforts to crack down on the use and circulation of banned single-use plastics in the city. Officials said similar enforcement drives will continue in the coming days to ensure compliance with the ban and promote environmental conservation.

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