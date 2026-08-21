NHRC Monitor calls for stronger plastic management in Kamrup district

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) Special Monitor Uma Kant on Thursday reviewed various rural development initiatives in Kamrup district and stressed the need for stronger plastic management and better upkeep of community assets.

Uma Kant, along with a team from the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, visited Kamrup and interacted with functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and senior district officials. The team received a briefing on the district and the progress of various schemes being implemented by the Panchayat & Rural Development Department, including flagship initiatives under the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

Appreciating the initiatives undertaken in the district, Uma Kant described the efforts as “attractive and promising” and called for continued efforts to further strengthen them.

He laid particular emphasis on effective plastic management and implementation of the plastic ban, stating that Gram Panchayats have an important role to play in ensuring compliance. He also stressed the need for waste segregation at source, particularly the separation of dry and wet waste, and pointed to the scope for recycling plastic waste.

The NHRC Special Monitor also called for further improvement of Amrit Sarovar projects and urged officials to sensitise and guide local communities to ensure their proper upkeep and effective utilisation.

As part of the visit, the team visited the Boko Development Block Office, where it held a joint meeting with representatives of Gram Panchayats and the Anchalik Panchayat under the Boko Development Block.

The meeting was attended by Kamrup Zila Parishad president Nipan Bhuyan, Chief Executive Officer Siddhartha Goswami, the Vice-President of the Zila Parishad, Deputy Chief Executive Officers, members of Gram Panchayats and Anchalik Panchayats, Block Development Officers and other concerned officials.

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