Staff reporter

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) conducted a cleanliness drive on Friday, removing unauthorized construction materials dumped along G.S. Road in Christian Basti. The GMC urges citizens to refrain from storing or dumping construction and demolition (C&D) wastes along roadsides, warning that failure to comply may result in penalties.

Also Read: Guwahati: Fines Imposed on Traders and Commercial Establishments for Violating GMC Regulations

Also Watch: