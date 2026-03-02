Guwahati: GMC launches House number plating to modernize city addressing system

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has rolled out the ‘Unique House Number Plating’ initiative in a significant step towards urban governance reform and smart city management, aiming to replace the legacy addressing system with a modern GIS-based identification model.

The initiative seeks to streamline municipal administration, improve service delivery and strengthen revenue management mechanisms across the city. Under the new system, the authorities will assign every property a unique identification number linked to a Geographic Information System (GIS), enabling accurate mapping and data integration.

Officials stated that the move will eliminate inconsistencies in traditional address records and create a uniform digital database of properties. The system is expected to facilitate efficient tax collection, faster grievance redressal, better urban planning and improved emergency response services.

A senior GMC official said, “The Unique House Number Plating initiative marks a transformative shift in how we identify and manage properties. By integrating GIS technology, we are building a transparent, efficient and accountable municipal framework.”

The smart identification model will also assist the authorities in tracking municipal services such as waste collection, water supply, drainage maintenance and infrastructure development with greater precision. The authorities believe that accurate property mapping will enhance revenue optimization while ensuring equitable service distribution. The authorities have urged residents to cooperate during the implementation phase as survey teams and authorized personnel carry out the tagging and data verification process.

With this initiative, GMC aims to lay the foundation for a more organized, digitally enabled and citizen-centric urban ecosystem, reinforcing its broader vision of sustainable and smart governance for Guwahati.

