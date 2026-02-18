Guwahati: GMC slaps Rs 40,000 fine for dumping food waste into drain

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 40,000 on an individual for allegedly dumping food waste into a roadside drain in the city, reinforcing its tough stand against violations affecting public sanitation.

Civic officials said the action followed the detection of food waste being directly discarded into a drainage channel, which resulted in blockage and created potential health hazards for residents in the vicinity. They stated that such irresponsible disposal disrupted the drainage network and contributed to foul odour, waterlogging and the risk of disease outbreaks.

The Corporation maintained that enforcement drives were being carried out across Guwahati to check improper waste management practices. It warned that any breach of solid waste management norms would attract strict penalties under applicable municipal regulations.

