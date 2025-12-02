Guwahati: GMC launches month-long special drive for building-related permissions

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation announced a month-long Special Drive to expedite the issuance of Building Permits, Occupancy Certificates and Regularization Certificates. The initiative will run from December 3 to 31, 2025 to improve public safety, ensure compliance with building regulations and speed up service delivery.

GMC stated in a public notice that eligible citizens, property owners, promoters, builders, RTPs and other stakeholders may file their applications during the drive. The corporation said the initiative aimed to support orderly urban development by making approval processes more accessible and efficient.

Applications may be submitted online through the GMC portal or offline at the Planning Branch in Uzanbazar and other designated offices. GMC instructed applicants to furnish all required documents, plans and fees in accordance with the Building Bye-Laws and made it clear that incomplete submissions would not be accepted.

The civic body noted that the special drive would remain valid only for the month of December and advised applicants to review the Building Bye-Laws and Regulations before applying. A checklist for Occupancy Certificates has also been made available on the Planning Branch and GMC website.

The corporation said the initiative was expected to ease public access to essential building-related permissions and strengthen regulatory compliance across Guwahati.

