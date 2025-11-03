GMC Mayor Unveils New Plans for Guwahati's Development

Guwahati: Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania announced that new projects are being planned for the coming two years in the city and also that most of the development activities have been completed.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sarania presented a detailed report on Guwahati Municipal Corporation’s (GMC) development activities over the past three years.

He announced that approximately Rs 40 lakh has been earmarked for the construction and repair of city roads, aiming to develop nearly 200 roads across Guwahati. In addition, Rs 20 lakh has been allocated for the construction of around 200 public toilets to enhance sanitation in public areas.

Each of city’s 60 wards will also dedicated funds for local development, including Rs 10 lakh per ward for the installation of new streetlights. GMC further plans to introduce small, portable high-mast lights for social events. These have already been set up in 13 cremation grounds and will soon be installed in 17 more.

Speaking on easing business operations, Mrigen Sarania stated that the over 12,000 people are yet to get their commercial permits, and all business owners have been urged to complete the process. A training camp for traders will be held from November 15 to guide them through the procedure.

In a bid to tackle the drainage problems, GMC has already cleaned 441 drains and aims at covering a total of 555, along with cleaning five major rivers.

Further, the Mayor also announced that the GMC office will soon shift to its new six-storey building in Betkuchi, which is nearing completion. The existing Uzan Bazar office will be turned into a large market space, he added.