Guwahati: GMC partners with Morigaon Board under Swachhotsav initiative

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In line with the Swachhotsav – Swachhata Hi Seva initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, the Swachh Shehar Jodi programme was formally launched on Saturday, pairing well-performing Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) with developing ULBs to improve their cleanliness performance.

Under this initiative, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has been selected to mentor the Morigaon Municipal Board (MMB), assisting it in strengthening sanitation and cleanliness parameters. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formalize the collaboration. On behalf of GMC, Mayor Mrigen Sarania and GMC Commissioner Dr. M.S. Lakshmi Priya, IAS, signed the agreement, while Jogesh Tamuly, Chairman, MMB, and Manas Pratim Baruah, Executive Officer, MMB, signed on behalf of the Morigaon Municipal Board. The ceremony was graced by Deputy Mayor Smita Roy; Asim Saikia, Chairman, Mayor-in-Council for Conservancy and Water Works; GMC Joint Commissioner Dr. Dhruba Jyoti Hazarika, ACS; GMC Joint Commissioner Mrinal Borah, ACS; along with other senior officials.

