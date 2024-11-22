Guwahati: GMC penalizes residents for obstructing drainage in city

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has imposed penalties on four residents in Accounts Colony for obstructing the drainage system, as part of its ongoing efforts to maintain the city’s drainage network and tackle waterlogging issues.

The penalties, amounting to Rs 5000, Rs 2000, and Rs 1000, were levied on the individuals for their role in disrupting the natural flow of water through improper disposal of garbage into the drains. The GMC reported that the blockages were a direct result of negligence, causing disruptions in the drainage system’s functionality.

Taking to X, GMC stated, “Today, GMC imposed a penalty on a citizen for causing blockage in drains along Accounts Colony. We request citizens to help us in maintaining Guwahati’s drainage system by kindly not dumping garbage & blocking the flow of our drains.” Officials emphasized the importance of responsible waste disposal practices and urged residents to cooperate in maintaining the city’s drainage system. The GMC has reiterated its commitment to addressing waterlogging issues and warned that similar penalties would be enforced against violators in the future. The incident underscores the need for civic responsibility among citizens to ensure the smooth functioning of Guwahati’s infrastructure.

