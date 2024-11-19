Guwahati: GMC seals 2 establishments, fines another Rs 40,000

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Saturday intensified its enforcement drive against improper waste disposal, sealing two major commercial establishments in Paltan Bazaar—Kuber Auto House and V2 Mall. The crackdown was part of GMC’s ongoing efforts to enforce waste management regulations and promote cleanliness across the city.

In addition to the closures, GMC imposed a hefty fine of Rs 40,000 on Bajaj Scooter House for littering and failing to comply with prescribed garbage disposal protocols. The enforcement drive is part of GMC’s broader initiative to ensure businesses adhere to waste management guidelines, with officials reiterating that non-compliance will lead to penalties. In severe cases, establishments may face temporary closure.

