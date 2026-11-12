Guwahati: GMC renamed Kharghuli Road as Taren Chandra Boro Road

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially named a road in Kharghuli as Taren Chandra Boro Road following the completion of the public consultation process.

According to a notification issued by the GMC, a public notice has been issued on October 7 and on October 9, the authority has invited objections, complaints or suggestions regarding the proposed naming or renaming of the road.

As no objections or complaints were received within the stipulated period, the GMC has confirmed that the road will henceforth be known as Taren Chandra Boro Road. The road stretches from Giri Nivas Point in Kharghuli, via Upper Luitpur and Hirimbapur, to BSNL Tower Road under Ward No. 34.

The decision formalises the proposed name following the completion of the public notice process.