Guwahati Municipal Corporation Renames Eight City Roads After Local Icons, Freedom Fighter

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has officially notified the naming and renaming of eight roads across the city after receiving no public objections within the stipulated period following its public notice issued on February 27, 2026.

The newly approved road names are as follows: Ganeshpara Champak Nagar (Ward 23) has been renamed Montiram Daimari Path; the road in the Janakpur area, Kahilipara (Ward 41), has been named Nizara Path; the road near Banikanta Memorial Higher Secondary School and Happy Child School, Rehabari (Ward 30), has been renamed Prasad Chandra Das Path; the road at Dispur has been renamed Freedom Fighter Chabilal Upadhyaya Chowk; Pani Path Road, Rukminigaon, has been renamed Mandir Path; the public road behind Das Store, Kushal Nagar (Ward 52), has been named Dharmeswar Pathak Path; Bishnupur Bye Lane-01 (Ward 19) has been renamed Madhavdev Path; and the 2nd Bye Lane inside Mandir Path, Geetanagar (Ward 37), has been officially named Lachit Deka Path.

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