Guwahati: GMC unveils large-scale drainage plan to tackle artificial flooding

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With artificial flooding continuing to trouble Guwahati during the monsoon, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has announced an extensive plan aimed at improving drainage and overall water management across the city.

Speaking to The Sentinel, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania said the civic body would focus on flood mitigation by cleaning nearly 550 drains located in different parts of Guwahati. He pointed out that clogged and poorly maintained drains are among the primary causes of persistent waterlogging in the city during heavy rainfall.

"The condition of drains plays a crucial role in artificial flooding. Regular and systematic cleaning is essential to ensure the smooth flow of rainwater during the monsoon," the mayor said.

As part of long-term flood control measures, the mayor also revealed that the GMC has drawn up a plan to regulate five rivers flowing through Guwahati. The initiative aims to improve the natural flow of water and reduce pressure on the city's drainage network, which often becomes overwhelmed during intense rainfall.

Mayor Sarania further informed that tenders for drain cleaning have already been completed, and the work is expected to begin from mid-February. To make the operation more effective, the GMC has procured smaller "super sucker" machines this year, enabling cleaning activities even in narrow roads and congested localities.

Drain-cleaning responsibilities have been divided among multiple agencies to ensure better coordination. While the GMC will oversee a large portion of the work, major drains will be handled by the Public Works Department (PWD), and some stretches will be managed by the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

Special arrangements are also being planned for areas that are traditionally prone to severe flooding. "We are identifying major flood-prone zones and will keep ourselves fully prepared to tackle the situation," the mayor said, adding that the civic body aims to remain proactive ahead of the monsoon.

The initiative is expected to bring much-needed relief to residents who face recurring waterlogging every year, particularly in low-lying and densely populated parts of the city.

