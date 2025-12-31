Flood Protection Works Intensify Across Assam

Guwahati: Flood and erosion protection measures are going on at an increased pace at different vulnerable points in Assam, as the administration is making all-out efforts to protect not only human habitations but also environmentally crucial areas. This includes protection and inspections of large structures to prevent the effects of floods and erosion during the monsoon.
Moreover, Minister of Water Resources and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, took to his social media platform on X to announce the development. He wrote, "Flood and erosion protection works continue with urgency. From Geo-bag installations at Chenimari near Gemon Bridge to silt filled A-type Geo Bag for Kaziranga protection to inspection of Mega Geo-Tubes along the Pahumara. A commitment to safeguard Kaziranga and our communities"
In the area of Chenimari, near the Gemon Bridge, geo-bag structures are being established to protect the riverbanks, which have been consistently affected by the erosions that occur in the area. The geo-bags are being positioned to hold the soil and protect it from further erosion, especially where the water level increases and threatens the villages alongside the rivers.
The protection of the Kaziranga National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and still extremely prone to floods, has also received special care. In the same bid to protect the park, silt-charged geo-bags of the type-A description have been placed along the most critical areas as a protective ploy to shield the area from the possibility of the embankments being breached and resulting floods flowing into the nearby habitations.
Another large-scale intervention that is taking place is the inspection of the Mega Geo-Tubes erected along the Pahumara River. These large structures are very vital in regulating the flow of the river as well as maintaining the banks from erosion. The government is very keen on ensuring that the structures are in the best condition prior to the rainy season.
Authorities engaged in the projects pointed out that “current actions form part of a comprehensive and coordinated strategy for flood management.” This strategy adopts a comprehensive approach to flood prevention by integrating emergency flood protection methods with flood management actions.
Locals living in areas that have been affected by flooding have appreciated the fast pace at which the authority is working to implement these measures, hoping that they will help to protect homes and land that are often destroyed during flooding. For areas that are near rivers, erosion has been an issue as well.
The commitment of officials to protect both the Kaziranga Sanctuary and the surrounding human populations through intervention and constant surveillance was reiterated. The need to protect both heritage and lives was restated by the officials, especially within a region where rivers have importance in people’s lives. In the wake of efforts towards flood preparedness and mitigation, it is ensured that the work is thoroughly scrutinised and enhanced wherever necessary. This is in the wake of collective efforts aimed at minimising risks associated with floods and making the people and environment of Assam resilient to flood events.