Flood Protection Works Intensify Across Assam

Guwahati: Flood and erosion protection measures are going on at an increased pace at different vulnerable points in Assam, as the administration is making all-out efforts to protect not only human habitations but also environmentally crucial areas. This includes protection and inspections of large structures to prevent the effects of floods and erosion during the monsoon.

Moreover, Minister of Water Resources and Public Relations, Pijush Hazarika, took to his social media platform on X to announce the development. He wrote, "Flood and erosion protection works continue with urgency. From Geo-bag installations at Chenimari near Gemon Bridge to silt filled A-type Geo Bag for Kaziranga protection to inspection of Mega Geo-Tubes along the Pahumara. A commitment to safeguard Kaziranga and our communities"

In the area of Chenimari, near the Gemon Bridge, geo-bag structures are being established to protect the riverbanks, which have been consistently affected by the erosions that occur in the area. The geo-bags are being positioned to hold the soil and protect it from further erosion, especially where the water level increases and threatens the villages alongside the rivers.

The protection of the Kaziranga National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and still extremely prone to floods, has also received special care. In the same bid to protect the park, silt-charged geo-bags of the type-A description have been placed along the most critical areas as a protective ploy to shield the area from the possibility of the embankments being breached and resulting floods flowing into the nearby habitations.