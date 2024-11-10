Guwahati

Guwahati: GMCH Doctor Dr. Anindita Patowary Loses Battle to Cancer

Dr. Anindita Patowary, a 32-year-old demonstrator in GMCH’s Microbiology Department, passed away on Saturday after a 10-month battle with cancer.
STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr. Anindita Patowary, a 32-year-old demonstrator in GMCH’s Microbiology Department, passed away on Saturday after a 10-month battle with cancer. Dr. Patowary, an exceptional student and talented musician and Xatriya dancer, left behind her husband Bhargav Kalita and their one-year-old son.

Tragically, her demise coincided with her son’s first birthday, making it an emotionally challenging day for the family. Colleagues and friends remembered Dr. Patowary for her dedication and compassion. Her untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the medical community.

