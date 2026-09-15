Guwahati: GMCH hosts training programme on evidence-based guidelines development

GUWAHATI: A training programme on "Systematic Review, Meta-analysis : and Evidence-Based Guidelines Development using the GRADE Approach" was successfully conducted today at the Cardiothoracic and Neurosciences (CN) Centre of Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

The programme was organised by the Department of Pharmacology, Gauhati Medical College, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Technical Resource Centre (TRC), DHR Centre for Evidence-Based Guidelines, AIIMS Guwahati. The programme received funding support from the Department of Health Research (DHR), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Postgraduate students and researchers from various medical departments participated in the training programme, which aimed to strengthen their understanding and practical skills in evidence synthesis, systematic reviews, meta-analysis and the development of evidence-based guidelines using the internationally recognised GRADE approach.

The inaugural session was graced by several distinguished dignitaries, including Prof. (Dr.) Babul Kumar Bezbaruah, Director, CN Centre and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent, GMCH; Prof. (Dr.) Devajit Choudhury, Superintendent, GMCH; Dr. Joydev Sarma, Vice Principal, Gauhati Medical College; Prof. (Dr.) Pankaj Adhikari, Dean, Faculty of Allopathic Medicine, Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS); and Dr. Pran Pratim Saikia, Deputy Director of Medical Education, Government of Assam.

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