Guwahati: GMCH link road turns into a nightmare; citizens slam apathy

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In the name of development, Guwahati’s roads are cracking apart and the GMCH link road, one of the city’s most vital corridors, has now become a symbol of official apathy, poor planning, and mismanagement. Stretching from Beltola Ajanta Path to Hatigaon, the road today is riddled with broken stretches, open pits, waterlogging, and traffic chaos.

What should have been a secure and smooth lifeline to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), the state’s largest referral hospital, has instead turned into a daily punishment for citizens. The road not only connects schools, colleges, and government establishments but also serves as the critical emergency corridor for ambulances rushing patients to GMCH.

Yet, residents say the condition is beyond shameful. “Just 30 minutes of rain floods this entire stretch. Roads remain broken and neglected. Even the former Chief Minister’s residence goes under water in half an hour of rain. How long will the departments keep ignoring this?” questioned a resident of Beltola Ajanta Path.

At Christian Basti, citizens highlight another problem, traffic indiscipline. “After years of construction, jams still persist. Wrong parking near the passport office blocks the road, but no traffic official intervenes. There is no visible action from the traffic police,” said a frustrated commuter.

The road’s repeated digging has only deepened public anger. “We waited for more than two years for restoration, then another one and a half years of construction. Just when it looked complete, Guwahati Jal Board dug it up again for pipelines. They patched it casually, leaving weak spots. Now even ten minutes of rain collapses the surface. It’s dangerous for two-wheelers and unsafe for children going to nearby schools,” complained another citizen.

The deterioration of the GMCH link road is particularly shocking given its critical importance, not just for Guwahati but for patients arriving from across Assam and neighbouring states. Citizens are now openly questioning the accountability of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, Jal Board, and Traffic Police.

