Guwahati: GMCH Radiology Department receives NABH accreditation

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a significant achievement for Assam’s healthcare sector, the Department of Radiology at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), a constituent board of the Quality Council of India (QCI).

The accreditation, valid for four years from May 29, 2026, was formally awarded on June 24 following a comprehensive assessment conducted on February 15 and 16, 2026. Officials stated that the accreditation process was initiated in line with the vision of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, who has emphasised the importance of quality certification across all medical colleges in the state. The Department of Radiology played a pivotal role in securing the accreditation. Under the leadership of Dr Dipu Bhuyan, Professor and Head of the Department of Radiology, the department undertook extensive preparations across all radiology wings of GMCH to meet NABH standards. According to hospital authorities, the accreditation will significantly improve the efficiency and quality of radiology services at the institution. It is expected to ensure timely diagnostic services, streamlined procedures, reduced patient waiting times and prompt delivery of radiology reports in accordance with established protocols.

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