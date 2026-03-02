Guwahati: GMCH receives national award for excellence in research

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) received a national-level award for excellence in medical research at the “Medical Research Connect 2026” conference held in New Delhi on February 26 and 27.

The award recognized the institution’s performance in research, innovation and academic outcomes. Director of Medical Education Dr Manoj Kumar Choudhury, along with Dr Saswati Sanyal Choudhury and Dr Pinkumoni Talukdar, accepted the honour on behalf of the college.

It is noteworthy that GMCH Principal and Chief Superintendent Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya have been providing significant encouragement in developing the research environment at the institution.

At the same event, the Medical Research Unit of Nalbari Medical College and Hospital secured second position for best publication, with the recognition going to Associate Professor Dr Chiranjeeta Phukan of the Department of Thereaupatic Herbal.

Officials stated that the achievement reflected sustained efforts to strengthen research and promote academic excellence in the state.

