Guwahati: GMDA’s modified master plan for central business district effective from September 1

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has officially announced significant modifications to the Master Plan for Guwahati 2025, specifically aimed at establishing a Central Business District (CBD) within the city. This move, approved by the State Government, seeks to address the lack of a formal CBD in the existing 2009 Master Plan and to foster economic growth under the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ initiative.

The modifications, detailed in a notification issued on September 1, 2025, will facilitate high-order commercial, financial, and hospitality functions, aiming to create a distinct urban identity for Guwahati. The existing zoning regulations under the Master Plan 2025 did not support the creation of a CBD, necessitating these changes.

Other key modifications are:

Land use zoning change: Specific areas within the revenue villages of Jatia, Bhoger Gaon Grant, and No. 2 Kahilipara will see a change in land use zoning. Land previously designated as Eco-Friendly (Hill), Public and Semi-Public, Residential, and Proposed Road Zone will be reclassified as Composite Use-I.

Affected Land Details: The modifications pertain to various Dag numbers within these villages, including Dag No. 57, 62, and 34 under Jatia; Dag No. 15, 1, 13, 14 (Part), 3, 4, 5, 6, and 12 (Part)-Road under Bhoger Gaon Grant; and Dag No. 192, 199, 159, 201, 202, 203, 208, 210, 211, 265, 266, and 268 under No. 2 Kahilipara, as well as Dag No. 99 under Kahilipara of Beltola Mouza under Dispur Circle. The total area affected is 1064 bighas, 2 katha and 4 lesas.

These changes are effective from September 1, 2025.

