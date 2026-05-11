Guwahati: Gold Smuggler Held at Kamakhya Railway Station; 336 g Seized

GUWAHATI: A gold smuggler was caught with a large quantity of gold at Kamakhya Railway Station on Friday. The Government Railway Police (GRP) recovered 336 grams of gold in 11 pieces from Platform No. 1 of Kamakhya Railway Station. The estimated value of the seized gold is around Rs 50 lakh. The operation was conducted under the leadership of Jadav Chetia, Officer-in-Charge of Kamakhya GRP. During the drive, officials successfully seized the large consignment of gold. The arrested smuggler has been identified as Ashok Prasad, 55, a resident of Patna, Bihar. According to police, the gold was being brought from Bihar to Guwahati for sale. The accused is currently in the custody of the Railway Police, and further investigation is underway to trace the network behind the smuggling.

Also Read: Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Nearly ₹5 Crore Seized in Assam in 2024