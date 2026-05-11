Fake Indian Currency Notes Worth Nearly ₹5 Crore Seized in Assam in 2024

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Police seized as many as 98,395 Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 4,94,43,220 in 2024 in Assam.

According to NCRB (National Crime Records Bureau), which published the Crime in India 2024 report recently, 334 of the 98,395 fake notes are of 2,000-rupee denomination with a face value of Rs 6.68 lakh; 97,406 are of 500-rupee denomination with a face value of Rs 48.703 lakh; 108 are of 200-rupee denomination with a face value of Rs 21,600; four hundred seventy-four are of 100-rupee denomination with a face value of Rs 47,400; sixty-three are of 50-rupee denomination with a face value of Rs 3,150; three are of 20-rupee denomination; and seven are of 10-rupee denomination.

The police also seized Rs 9,05,955 in various crimes during 2024. The police also seized 161 weapons—two from insurgent groups in the Northeast, a licensed arm from another person, and 158 unlicensed ones from others— along with 988 rounds of ammunition during the year.

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