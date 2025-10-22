Guwahati: Gopashtami Mela Cancelled this Year in Memory of Zubeen Garg

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: In a heartfelt gesture reflecting the collective mourning across Assam, the 109-year-old Shree Gauhati Gaushala has decided not to organize its annual two-day Gopashtami Mela this year, as a mark of respect for the cultural icon and singer Zubeen Garg.

The decision was taken during a recent meeting of the Gaushala’s Executive Committee held at its Athgaon premises. Members of the committee expressed deep sorrow over the untimely demise of the beloved artiste and offered their condolences while recalling his immense contribution to Assamese music and culture.

Instead of the usual celebrations, the Gaushala management announced that on October 30, the day of Gopashtami, only Gau Poojan (cow worship) and Gau Seva (cow service) will be performed with devotion and simplicity.

“This year, we have chosen to forgo the fair in honour of the emotions shared by the people of Assam following Zubeen Garg’s passing,” said Ramswaroop Joshi, secretary of the executive committee of Shree Gauhati Gaushala, in an official statement.

The Gopashtami Mela, which attracts thousands of devotees and visitors each year, has been a traditional event of the historic Gaushala for over a century. The institution, established in 1916, continues to play a major role in promoting cow welfare and community harmony in the city.

