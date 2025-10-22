Zubeen Garg's Legacy Shines Bright in Tezpur's Diwali Celebration

Tezpur: The spirit of Diwali in Tezpur took on a deeper meaning this year as the city came together to pay a glowing tribute to Assam’s beloved music icon, Zubeen Garg. What began as a festival of lights transformed into a moving evening of remembrance, uniting residents in their shared admiration for the late artist whose voice continues to resonate in the hearts of millions.

The emotional memorial featured vibrant floral arrangements, rows of glowing diyas, and a symbolic guitar walk, reflecting Garg’s inseparable bond with music. Locals joined in spontaneous song, performing some of his most treasured compositions as a mark of love and respect.

“Zubeen da was more than a musician; he was the heartbeat of Assam’s cultural identity,” said one attendee, lighting a candle during the tribute. “Even in his absence, his music keeps us together.”

The evening blended the joy of Diwali with the tenderness of memory, as the city glowed not just with lamps but with emotion. Through music, light, and togetherness, Tezpur celebrated the life and legacy of a man who gave Assam its voice — proving that Zubeen Garg’s melodies remain timeless, illuminating hearts long after his passing.