Guwahati: Gorchuk Police rescue victim, arrest suspect in kidnapping case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a swift and decisive operation, the West Guwahati Police District team of Gorchuk Police Station successfully resolved a kidnapping of Md. Habibur Rahman, 31, of Barpeta. Rahman was reportedly abducted by Md. Imran Khan. The breakthrough came when Rabiul Islam, 24, also from Barpeta, was apprehended at the ISBT while attempting to collect ransom money. The police also recovered a vehicle bearing the registration number AS 01 EL 0131 and safely rescued the kidnapped victim.

