Assam: Haryana girl Jyoti Singh kidnapped from Nagaon

NAGAON: Jyoti Singh, a girl who came to Nagaon along with her parents from Haryana to sell ayurvedic medicines, was kidnapped from their temporary shelter at Morikolong children park near Morikolong police outpost on Tuesday night here by a gang of miscreants who came in a Bolero car.

Sources claimed that the victim girl came with her father Bijendra Singh to sell ayurvedic medicines in the town and took temporary shelter at the park for few days here. The victim’s father alleged that earlier one Birju Singh of their same province, tried to kidnap his daughter even in Haryana and informed local police that she was allegedly kidnapped on Tuesday night by the same Birju Singh along with four other associates including a female.

Meanwhile local police registered a case in this regard and launched a search operation to rescue the victim girl. But police is yet to find out the clue of the victim girl till the time of filing this report, sources added.

