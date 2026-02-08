Guwahati: Gorchuk Police seize fake gold and counterfeit notes

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on specific intelligence, a team from Gorchuk Police Station carried out an operation in the Baragaon area and apprehended a man in possession of fake gold articles and counterfeit currency. The accused, identified as Rustom Ali of Bihpuria, was intercepted at Bellwali Path in Baragaon during the operation. Upon search, police recovered two boat-shaped articles made of fake gold weighing a total of 1.386 kilograms, along with 200 fake Indian currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.

