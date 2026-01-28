Bajali: Bhawanipur police seize 2-kg fake gold idol, one arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: In a major crackdown on fake gold trading, Bhawanipur police in Bajali district conducted a special operation at the Banglipara petrol pump and arrested a person involved in the illegal trade of counterfeit gold. During the operation, police recovered a fake gold idol weighing around 2 kilograms from the possession of the accused. The arrested individual has been identified as Sahidul Islam of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district. According to police sources, the operation was carried out based on specific intelligence inputs. The accused had allegedly brought the fake gold idol to sell it in the Bhawanipur area. Further investigation is underway to identify other persons involved in the racket.

Also Read: Five arrested within 48 hours for vandalising idols at Mangaldai temples