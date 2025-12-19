Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) intensifies cleanliness drive ahead of Prime Minister’s visit

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Ahead of the arrival of the Prime Minister in Guwahati, the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) has stepped up a comprehensive citywide cleanliness drive, with officials actively inspecting deep-cleaning operations in high-priority areas across the city.

As part of the intensified initiative, GMC teams are carrying out thorough sanitation of streets, footpaths and major public spaces to ensure a clean, safe and welcoming environment. Senior officials are monitoring the operations on the ground to maintain efficiency and adherence to cleanliness standards.

The drive includes intensive sweeping, waste removal, drain cleaning and the overall upkeep of key locations likely to witness high footfall during the Prime Minister’s visit. Special attention is being given to prominent roads, intersections and public areas to present Guwahati at its best.

