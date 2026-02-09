Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends consecration of Shiva temple at Panbari

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: A spiritually significant and grand consecration ceremony of a newly-constructed Shiva temple was held on Sunday at Panbari under the Dhekiajuli constituency in Sonitpur district. The temple, established at the Hindu Vedic Kshetra through the initiative of local MLA and State Minister Ashok Singhal, was formally consecrated following elaborate Vedic rituals.

The daylong programme began early in the morning with sacred yajna, Vedic chanting, and scriptural recitations performed by nearly one hundred priests who arrived from Kashi. The rituals were conducted strictly according to traditional Vedic procedures, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere across the temple complex.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya graced the occasion and offered prayers at the newly-consecrated shrine, seeking peace and prosperity for the people. Several distinguished guests were present at the programme, including All India Sant Samiti National General Secretary Swami Jitendra Nand Saraswati, Chief Priest of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, Varanasi, Dr Shrikant Mishra, Assam Government Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Ashok Tiwari, Kumud Borthakur, Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava, and many other invited guests.

Thousands of devotees gathered at the venue throughout the day to witness the historic ceremony and take part in the spiritual proceedings. Speakers at the event highlighted the cultural and religious importance of the temple and praised the initiative behind its establishment, stating that the shrine would serve as a major centre of faith and community harmony in the area.

Also Read: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya attends Pariksha Pe Charcha-2026