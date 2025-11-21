Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visits Dhemaji; reviews flood protection measures

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya who visited Dhemaji on Thursday, chaired a review meeting to take note of the flood protection works and other development initiatives undertaken in the district at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner’s Office in Dhemaji.

District Commissioner Rahul Suresh Javir presented an extensive overview of the district’s flood preparedness. His briefing covered the flood dynamics of Dhemaji, the socio-economic impacts on local communities, year-wise performance of the embankments in the district, and progress of the ongoing schemes. He also reviewed the schemes of Dhemaji Water Resources Division aimed at enhancing long-term resilience.

The Governor commended the district administration for its proactive approach to flood management. He also took noted of the works rendered by different agencies both Central and State with regard to research, data collection, and coordination with local authorities for flood and its management. Acharya said that action plan is on the anvil towards a sustainable and permanent solution to the district’s perennial flood.

The Governor also reviewed the progress of several Raj Bhavan-led initiatives in the district, including Governor Assam Amrit Sarovars, Sadbhavana Sangat, and GAPPY. He emphasized the importance of making arrangements of playing Hon’ble Prime Minister’s Mann Ki Baat at the sites of Amrit Sarovars, where people can gather and listen to Prime Minister’s monthly address to the people. He also said that this initiative can contribute to strengthening community engagement. Stressing the significance of cleanliness drives, plantation activities, and Nasha-Mukti initiatives, Acharya called upon all stakeholders to work collaboratively in building an ideal, progressive, and socially responsible society.

Taking note of the frequent changes in river courses, and the dry riverbeds in certain lean seasons, the Governor opined on the potential of developing these sites as eco tourism destinations. In response, the District Commissioner informed him about various initiatives such as organizing Missing Youth Festival, Jiyadhal Eco-Tourism, night camping facilities etc. He informed the Governor that these initiatives have triggered spike in local tourism along impacting local economy as several entrepreneurs of the district have started home-stay network contributing to community livelihood, a press release stated.

