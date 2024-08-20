Guwahati Grapples With The Aftermath Of Heavy Showers As Floods Cause Inconvenience

GUWAHATI: Heavy downpour that started yesterday night and lasted till this morning in Guwahati once again wreaked havoc.

Several parts of the city are grappling with the aftermath of the heavy showers that caused severe flooding and inundated some localities.

The situation was no different this time around as compared to the earlier ones as a chaotic scene erupted with several localities including Rukminigaon, Panjabari, Hatigaon, Wireless and several others bearing the brunt of waterlogging.

The deluge disrupted traffic in many areas, causing long traffic jams and leaving the people stuck for hours.