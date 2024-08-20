Assam Police Repel Four Bangladeshi Infiltrators

GUWAHATI: Assam Police arrested three Bangladeshi nationals who had crossed into India from Tripura on Monday night.

The people, named MD Abu Shaid, Asadul Islam, and MD Sarwar, were sent back to Bangladesh. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed on X that the three had crossed the border illegally while looking for labor work in Chennai.

“The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh.”

In another case, Assam Police sent back a Bangladeshi named Lipi Akhtar, who was caught in Dhubri. Akhtar, from the Dhaka Division, had entered India on August 18 after a 24-hour trip that included several bus and boat rides.

“Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police. The investigation has revealed that Akhtar entered Indian territory on the early hours of August 18 at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours,” CM Sarma wrote on X.

He also mentioned that a manhunt is ongoing to find other people who have entered the country illegally.

"After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators," he further shared.

The Chief Minister has expressed worry about the situation in Bangladesh, pointing out that the ongoing political unrest could lead to more illegal crossings into India.

“The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning; there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India so we have to secure our borders,” Sarma said.