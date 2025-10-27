Guwahati: Green buses and e-rickshaws fuel traffic congestion

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati’s much-celebrated green electric buses and e-rickshaws — once promoted as a landmark shift towards clean and sustainable urban transport — are now facing mounting criticism for contributing to traffic congestion, disorder, and safety concerns across key city routes.

Despite official claims of efficiency and success, commuters argue that the system remains poorly regulated and operationally inconsistent, leading to long waiting periods, erratic driving behaviour, and frequent roadside stoppages that obstruct traffic flow.

“I waited for over 20 minutes at Six Mile, but not a single electric bus arrived,” said a regular commuter who travels along GS Road. “Even when one finally comes, the drivers stop anywhere they please to pick up passengers, blocking the road and causing jams.”

The problems, which have been widely highlighted in local media discussions, stem largely from the absence of clear operational rules and strong enforcement. Drivers of the green buses are reported to halt abruptly in undesignated spots, effectively functioning like shared transport vehicles rather than regulated city buses.

“They overtake recklessly and sometimes swerve dangerously,” said a college student. “It becomes frightening when one suddenly pulls up right in front of your vehicle. If the authorities don’t step in soon, there could be serious accidents.”

Officials acknowledge that the size of the electric buses poses difficulties on Guwahati’s narrow and densely crowded roads. Congestion is particularly severe during evening peak hours and weekends, when passenger numbers surge noticeably.

E-rickshaws — initially introduced to improve last-mile connectivity — have also emerged as a major contributor to traffic chaos. With minimal oversight, they are frequently seen stopping mid-road, forming informal stands, and blocking carriageways.

“They are convenient, but the disorder they create is overwhelming,” said a shopkeeper in Hatigaon. Urban planners and concerned residents are now urging the administration to adopt stricter monitoring, organized pick-up points, and improved traffic management. Introducing one-way traffic systems in high-congestion zones such as Fancy Bazar and Paltan Bazar, they say, could significantly ease movement and reduce bottlenecks.

“Without strategic planning and firm enforcement, Guwahati’s ‘green mobility’ dream risks turning into a traffic nightmare,” remarked one transport analyst.

As demands for reform intensify, citizens are hoping for swift government action to restore order — ensuring that the city’s push for cleaner mobility is not achieved at the cost of public safety and everyday commuting comfort.

