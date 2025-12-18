Guwahati: GST crackdown; raids conducted on tea company

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team of the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department conducted a search operation on Wednesday at Amingaon as part of an ongoing probe into suspected tax irregularities involving a leading tea company operating in the state.

The operation was led by senior GST official Monuj Kumar Dowari and targeted McLeod Russel Pvt Ltd, one of the largest tea manufacturing firms in Assam. The company, headquartered in Kolkata, operated more than 30 tea gardens across the state.

Officials said preliminary scrutiny during the raid revealed several discrepancies in records and indications of substantial tax evasion. The inspection continued as authorities examined financial documents and transaction details to verify compliance with GST norms.

GST officials stated that the operation would remain underway until the company furnished satisfactory explanations along with supporting documents to account for the inconsistencies detected during the investigation.

Also Read: Letters to The EDITOR: New GST and tobacco cess policy