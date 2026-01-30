Guwahati: GST drive uncovers illegal plastic trade in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Recovering Rs 1.50 crore during an enforcement drive, the Assam State GST Intelligence and Enforcement Unit unearthed a major illegal plastic carry bag operation in Guwahati following late-night raids carried out on January 21, 2026.

The crackdown targeted locations at Bhutnath and Pamohi, where officials intercepted three vehicles found transporting plastic carry bags without valid invoices or challans. Acting on the interceptions, the enforcement team conducted follow-up searches that led to the seizure of a huge quantity of unauthorized plastic carry bags and the sealing of five godowns connected to the operation.

Officials estimated the total value of the seized goods at more than Rs 5 crore. Investigations traced the consignment to M/s R G Plastics, owned by Chotelal Gupta, also known as Babulal Gupta, operating from TR Phukan Road in the Fancy Bazar area. The department stated that the firm had allegedly been involved in the illegal trade for several years, causing substantial revenue loss to the state.

Around 16,000 seized bags were shifted to Kar Bhawan as part of the action. The proprietor did not appear before the authorities, and no arrests were made during the operation.

Officials said verification and assessment of the seized stock were underway at the sealed godowns. The matter was to be forwarded to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Pollution Control Board for further examination of compliance and legality of the plastic carry bags.

Also Read: GMC to cancel trade licences of Single-Use Plastics norm violators