Guwahati: GU students stage ‘prayer protest’ demanding restoration of playground

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Postgraduate students of Gauhati University held an all-faith prayer service on Monday evening, appealing for the restoration of the university’s main playground, which had remained in a state of neglect for several months.

The demonstration, organized by the Gauhati University Postgraduate Students’ Union (2024–25), sought to highlight the poor condition of the field, left unusable since the convocation ceremony held nearly seven months earlier.

More than 150 students assembled on the damaged field, lighting candles and offering prayers from various faiths to symbolize their collective concern and disappointment. Student representatives said they had repeatedly urged the university authorities to repair the ground but had received no response.

“The playground has been left uneven and muddy since the convocation. Grass has not regrown, and despite multiple memorandums, there has been no action,” a student leader said. Another participant described the protest as a heartfelt reminder that the playground represented the essence of campus life.

The peaceful event featured speeches, songs, and prayers calling for immediate restoration of the field. Students gave the university a two-day deadline to begin repair work, warning of intensified protests if no action was taken.

University officials had not issued any formal response at the time of reporting, while students vowed to continue their movement until the playground was restored to its original condition.

